SBI PO Mains Results 2023 declared at sbi.co.in, here's direct link to check

The State Bank of India has officially released the SBI PO Mains Result 2023 for candidates who participated in the Probationary Officer main examination. The results can be accessed through the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

The main examination took place on December 5 and 16, 2023, at various exam centers nationwide. Conducted online, the main examination included Objective Tests for 200 marks and a Descriptive Test for 50 marks, with a duration of 3 hours.

How to check SBI PO mains result 2023

To check the SBI PO Mains Result 2023, follow these steps:

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. Click on the "careers" link and then navigate to the "current opening" section. A new page will open, featuring the SBI PO Mains 2023 result link. Click on the link, and a PDF file will open. Review the result and download the page. Retain a hard copy for future reference.

Direct link to check SBI PO Mains result 2023.

SBI PO Psychometric test date

Candidates who have successfully cleared the main examination are eligible for the Psychometric test, Group Exercise, and Interview. The psychometric test is scheduled to be conducted from January 16 onwards, while the Group Exercise and Personal Interview (At LHO centres) will take place from January 21 onwards.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 2000 posts within the organization. For additional details, candidates can refer to the official website of SBI.