SBI PO results 2021: State Bank of India has released the Probationary Officer or SBI BO Prelims result on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. The results have been displayed for the exam that was held over 3 days last month. Registered and eligible candidates appeared for the Preliminary exam in different slots on November 20, 21 and 27, 2021. All the students who appeared for the exam and were waiting for the exam results can now check the same on the official website sbi.co.in. The steps to check results have been mentioned below.

SBI PO Prelims 2021 exam result

This recruitment drive of State Bank aims to hire 2056 candidates for PO posts. It is being said that near about 10 lakh candidates applied for the exam this year. This is the first stage of recruitment as candidates who have cleared the prelims exam are eligible to sit for Mains. Dates of Mains examination have not been announced yet, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated. In order to check prelims result, candidates should be ready with their registration number and date of birth. Here is how to check the same.

SBI PO Prelims result 2021: Steps to check

Registered candidates who took the exam should visit the official website sbi.co.in.

On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Recruitment of Probationary Officers, Marks Secured by the Candidate.'

Candidates will be redirected to the login window where they will have to enter the required details like roll number/registration number and date of birth to login

Post logging in the SBI PO Result for the Preliminary exam will be displayed on screen

Candidates should check the same and are advised to take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check SBI PO Prelims Result 2021

Candidates who have cleared the Prelims exam are hereby informed that the hall tickets for Mains exam will be released soon. However, no official exam date or admit card release date has been announced yet. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for being updated about SBI PO Mains exam.