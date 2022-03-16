SBI PO Result 2021 Released On Sbi.co.in; Here's Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
SBI PO Result: The final result for the position of Probationary Officer (2021–22) has been announced by the State Bank of India (SBI). All those candidates who have appeared in the interview round for the Probationary Officer posts can download the SBI PO Result by opening the official page of SBI - sbi.co.in. The bank has uploaded the result in PDF format that shows the roll numbers of the finally selected candidates for the Probationary Officer.
As per the notice released by SBI, "These results are provisional and are subject to i) fulfillment of eligibility criteria/conditions as prescribed in our advertisement No. CRPD/PO/2021-22/18 dated 05.10.2021 and ii) correctness of the information given by the candidate at the time of registration."
The SBI PO Prelims Examination was held on November 20, 21, and 27, 2021. The main exam for probationary officer posts was conducted on January 29, 2021. The SBI PO Mains result was announced on February 17, 2021, and the interview was held in February 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2056 posts for probationary officers will be filled in the department.