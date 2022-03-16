SBI PO Result 2021 Released On Sbi.co.in; Here's Direct Link To Download

SBI PO Result: The final result for the position of Probationary Officer (2021–22) has been announced by the State Bank of India (SBI). All those candidates who have appeared in the interview round for the Probationary Officer posts can download the SBI PO Result by opening the official page of SBI - sbi.co.in. The bank has uploaded the result in PDF format that shows the roll numbers of the finally selected candidates for the Probationary Officer.

As per the notice released by SBI, "These results are provisional and are subject to i) fulfillment of eligibility criteria/conditions as prescribed in our advertisement No. CRPD/PO/2021-22/18 dated 05.10.2021 and ii) correctness of the information given by the candidate at the time of registration."

The SBI PO Prelims Examination was held on November 20, 21, and 27, 2021. The main exam for probationary officer posts was conducted on January 29, 2021. The SBI PO Mains result was announced on February 17, 2021, and the interview was held in February 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2056 posts for probationary officers will be filled in the department.

SBI PO Result 2021: Here's how to download the SBI PO Final Result 2021-22

Step 1: To check the result, candidates must visit the official website of SBI - sbi.co.in/web/careers .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Final Result" given against "RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS (Advertisement No. CRPD/PO/2021-22/18)".

Step 3: Download the PDF of the SBI PO Final Result.

Step 4: Check the roll numbers.

Step 5: Take a printout of the result for future needs.

Direct Link

All candidates who have appeared in the interview round for the Probational Officer Posts can check their SBI PO Final Result 2021-22 by using the direct link provided here - SBI PO Final Result 2021-22.

Image: Shuitterstock/ Representative