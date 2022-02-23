SEED 2022: Symbiosis Institute Of Design Declares SEED Result At Sid.edu.in, Check Here

SEED 2022 Result: Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) has released the result for Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED). The result has been released on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Registered candidates who took the exam can check the SEED result for BDes admission now. It has been uploaded on the official website sid.edu.in.

In order to check he same, candidates should be ready with their login ID and password. Results are out for the design entrance exam which was conducted on February 13, 2022. The steps to check and download the results have been attached below.

SEED Exam 2022: Check important dates here

SEED was conducted on February 13, 2022

SEED Result 2022 has been released on February 23, 2022

Slot Booking for Personal Interaction will be done between February 26 and February 28, 2022

Portfolio review and personal interaction (PRPI)-Phase 1 (Online) shoule be done between March 4 and March 7, 2022

Portfolio review and personal interaction (PRPI)- Phase 2 (Online) should be done between April 8 and April 10, 2022

First merit list will be out on April 15, 2022

SEED Result 2022: Here is how to check scores

Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website sid.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘SEED result’ link

Candidates will then have to enter their email ID and password and click on ‘Submit’

Post submitting, the SEED result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download it and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check scores

Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) conducts the SEED entrance test every year. It aims to offer admission into the BDes programme at the campus. In the SEED entrance test, candidates answer questions from geometry, visual observations, creative thinking abilities, general design awareness, awareness of Indian culture, craft and traditions etc.