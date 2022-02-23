SEED 2022: Symbiosis Institute Of Design Declares SEED Result At Sid.edu.in, Check Here

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
SEED 2022 Result: Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) has released the result for Symbiosis Entrance Exam for Design (SEED). The result has been released on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Registered candidates who took the exam can check the SEED result for BDes admission now. It has been uploaded on the official website sid.edu.in.
In order to check he same, candidates should be ready with their login ID and password. Results are out for the design entrance exam which was conducted on February 13, 2022. The steps to check and download the results have been attached below.
Symbiosis Institute of Design (SID) conducts the SEED entrance test every year. It aims to offer admission into the BDes programme at the campus. In the SEED entrance test, candidates answer questions from geometry, visual observations, creative thinking abilities, general design awareness, awareness of Indian culture, craft and traditions etc.