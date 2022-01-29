Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Entrance Test 2022 Answer Key Out, Check Here

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the question paper booklets and answer key for Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6th entrance exam 2022. Candidates who had appeared for the SAV class 6 entrance test can check the official answer key and tally it with the questions papers online. The SAV class 6 answer key is uploaded on the official website- biharboardonline.com.

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 entrance test answer key 2022

BSEB had conducted the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya entrance test for class 6th admissions on January 20, 2022. Candidates can visit the official website as mentioned above and download the answer key and question paper online. Candidates can also raise objections against any answer key online. The window to raise objections will be open till February 2, 2022.

How to raise objections against SAV Class 6 entrance test answer key?

Candidates must visit the official website- biharboardonline.com

On the homepage, look for 'Grievance' tab

A new page will open

Click on the tab that reads 'Simultala Main Entrance Exam 2022'

Click on the 'Objection Portal'

One can fill the objection form and provide sufficient proof to support their objection against any key

Upload the proof and submit.

Direct link to raise objections against SAV class 6 answer key

How to download SAV Class 6 entrance test answer key?

Visit the offical website of BSEB

Click on Grievances tab

Click on Simultala Main Entrance exam 2022 tab

Once the objection form is opened, look for links that read- "Simultala Paper I-- Answer/ Scoring Key All Set" and "Simultala Paper II Answer/ Scoring Key All Set".

A PDF file will open

The PDF file will have answer keys to all the questions that were asked in SAV Main entrance test for class 6.

Direct link to download SAV Class 6 answer key for paper 1

Direct link to download SAV Class 6 answer key for paper 2