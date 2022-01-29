Last Updated:

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Entrance Test 2022 Answer Key Out, Check Here

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6th entrance test answer key 2022 has been released at biharboardonline.com. Check direct links here. Raise objections by Feb2

Written By
Nandini Verma
Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya

Image: Shutterstock


Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the question paper booklets and answer key for Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6th entrance exam 2022. Candidates who had appeared for the SAV class 6 entrance test can check the official answer key and tally it with the questions papers online. The SAV class 6 answer key is uploaded on the official website- biharboardonline.com. 

Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 entrance test answer key 2022

BSEB had conducted the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya entrance test for class 6th admissions on January 20, 2022. Candidates can visit the official website as mentioned above and download the answer key and question paper online. Candidates can also raise objections against any answer key online. The window to raise objections will be open till February 2, 2022. 

How to raise objections against SAV Class 6 entrance test answer key?

  • Candidates must visit the official website- biharboardonline.com
  • On the homepage, look for 'Grievance' tab
  • A new page will open
  • Click on the tab that reads 'Simultala Main Entrance Exam 2022' 
  • Click on the 'Objection Portal' 
  • One can fill the objection form and provide sufficient proof to support their objection against any key 
  • Upload the proof and submit. 

Direct link to raise objections against SAV class 6 answer key

How to download SAV Class 6 entrance test answer key? 

  • Visit the offical website of BSEB
  • Click on Grievances tab
  • Click on Simultala Main Entrance exam 2022 tab
  • Once the objection form is opened, look for links that read- "Simultala Paper I--  Answer/ Scoring Key All Set" and "Simultala Paper II  Answer/ Scoring Key All Set".
  • A PDF file will open 
  • The PDF file will have answer keys to all the questions that were asked in SAV Main entrance test for class 6. 

Direct link to download SAV Class 6 answer key for paper 1

Direct link to download SAV Class 6 answer key for paper 2

 

READ | Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6 entrance exam result declared, here's how to check
READ | Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admissions 2022: BSEB releases SAV registration schedule
READ | Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya class 6 Admissions: Registration deadline extended
READ | Bihar Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 registration to end tomorrow; check details here
READ | Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya admit card for class 6 to be released tomorrow; check details
Tags: Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, SAV Class 6 answer key, BSEB
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND