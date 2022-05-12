SLPRB Assam Police Constable Final Result Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

SLPRB Assam constable final result: Assam Police Constable exam 2020 final result has been released by Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB). Candidates who took the exam can download the result from the official website. It has been uploaded don the official website slprbassam.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

In order to check results, candidates should be ready with their written exam roll number, application ID, and date of birth.. The Board has announced the results for 6662 posts of Constable (AB & UB) in Assam Police. The Assam Police Constable Final Result is for 2,391posts of Constable in the unarmed branch (UB) and 4,271 posts of Constables in the armed branch (AB) in Assam Police, 813 posts of Constable in APRO and 788 posts of Constable, 754 posts of Constable / Guardsman under DGCD & CGHG, Assam. Candidates should know that the result of 154 posts of Constable from SPOs against sanctioned posts of AISF Battalion has been withheld due to a court case.

Here is how to check Assam police constable final result

Step 1: Candidates who took the exam should go to the official website slprbassam.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link. Then choose the relevant post and click on the result link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their written exam roll number, application ID and date of birth and submit

Step 4: Post submitting, the Assam Police Constable result will appear on screen

Step 5: Download the same and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to download Assam constable result

Candidates can also go through the official notice on the result. The direct link for this notice has been shared below. Candidates should keep a check on the official website for more updates. Here is the direct link to view official notice.