SNAP 2021 Result Released: Here’s How To Check Results

SNAP 2021 Result: The result of the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test has been released by Symbiosis International (Deemed) University. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website of the university at snaptest.org. The exam was held in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format on December 19, 2021, January 8, and January 16, 2022. All those candidates who have qualified in the examination will be eligible to apply for MBA and PGDM courses.

The list of shortlisted candidates will be declared by Symbiosis International University and other SNAP participating colleges by the last week of February. The selected candidates will be required to appear for subsequent rounds to ensure admission. The shortlisted candidates will have to face two more rounds, including the group exercise and personal interaction (GE-PI) round. This will be followed by the Writing Ability Test (WAT) and then the final selection.

Symbiosis Entrance Test Result | Direct Link

To download the SNAP Result 2021 candidates must follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here - Symbiosis entrance test result - CLICK HERE

SNAP 2021 Result declared: Here's how to check