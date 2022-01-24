Last Updated:

SRMJEEE 2022: Phase 1 Result To Be Out Today, Here Is How To Check Scores

SRMJEEE 2022: SRM Institute of Science and Technology is scheduled to release the result for phase 1 examination on Jan 24, 2022. Results can be checked here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
SRMJEEE 2022

Image: Pixabay


The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) is scheduled to release the first phase result of Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (SRMJEEE) on Monday, January 24, 2022. Once released, the result will be uploaded on the official website srmist.edu.in. In order to check results quickly, candidates will have to be ready with their roll number. They will have to log in with the required details to download the SRMJEEE 2022 scorecards.

To be noted that the SRMJEEE will be held conducted in three phases. The first phase of the BTech entrance exam was conducted on January 8–9, 2022. All those students who could not take the entrance exam or were not able to clear it are free to apply for the next phase. The phase 2 of SRMJEEE examination will be conducted in an online mode on April 23 and 24, 2022. Interested candidates can apply now as the application link has been activated. The deadline to apply ends on April 18, 2022.

SRMJEEE Phase 1 result 2022: Here is how to check

  • Candidates should go to the official website srmist.edu.in
  • On the homepage, click on the 'SRMJEEE result' link
  • Candidates will then have to log in using their credentials
  • Post logging in, the SRMJEEE result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates are advised to download the result and take its printout for future references.

Candidates who will clear the exam will have to participate in the counselling process. The counselling schedule has not been announced yet. Students will have to fill the choice of their course and college. The list will be prepared on the basis of choice and merit.

SRMJEEE 2021 Phase II: Steps To Register

  • Interested candidates after checking the eligibility should visit the official website which is srmist.edu.in
  • On the homepage, candidates need to click on the ‘Registration’ link
  • Candidates will be redirected to a login page where they will have to fill in the required details such as name, email id, mobile number
  • OTP will be sent to the mobile number mentioned on the form, candidates will have to enter OTP to login
  • The form will be displayed on the screen, candidates are required to fill all the required columns
  • Pay the application fee and submit the form
Tags: SRMJEEE 2022, BTech, SRMJEEE
