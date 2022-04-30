SRMJEEE 2022: Phase 2 Result Out At Srmist.edu.in, Here's How To Check Scores

SRMJEEE 2022: SRM Institute of Science and Technology has released the results for the second phase of the Joint Engineering Entrance Examination, or SRMJEEE 2022 on Saturday, April 30, 2022. All those candidates who took the entrance exam for getting admission in the BTech programmes offered by SRM can check the result now. It has been uploaded on the official website srmist.edu.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. To check if they have qualified or not, candidates should be ready with their registration ID or roll number and password.

SRMJEEE Phase 2 Result 2022: Follow these steps to check scores

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website - srmist.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads 'SRMJEEE 2022 phase II ranks released'

Step 3: Then click on login and enter email ID and password

Step 4: Post logging in, the result will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download the result and take its printout for future reference

SRMJEEE 2022 phase 2, a computer-based test, was held on April 23 and 24, 2022. Candidates must know that those who will clear the phase 2 exam, will be called for the counselling process. They are advised to keep an eye on their registered email ID as well as official website so as not to miss any updates related to counselling. Post the counselling of phase II, the SRMJEEE phase 3 exam will be conducted on June 25 and June 26, 2022.

SRM Admission 2022: Here's all you need to know

SRMJEEE is an entrance test conducted annually for candidates who are willing to take admission to B.Tech programmes offered in SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, Tiruchirappalli and Delhi - NCR Campus - Ghaziabad (UP), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, Andhra Pradesh. The application fee of the SRMJEEE is Rs 1200 and is non-refundable. If any candidate wishes to take SRMJEEE exam more than one time, then the applicant will have to pay Rs 600 for each phase. The official website mentions that the Email ID submitted at the time of registration will be used for all correspondences until enrolment is completed. The website mentions that change in email ID will not be permitted under any circumstances.