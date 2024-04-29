Advertisement

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology is set to declare the results for the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) 2024 phase 1 on April 29th. Anticipation is high among aspirants eagerly awaiting their outcomes, who can access the SRMJEEE phase 1 result 2024 through the official website, srmist.edu. To check their results, candidates must utilize their login credentials, including the registration number and date of birth.

SRMJEEE Phase 1 took place from April 20th to 21st, with phase 2 scheduled for June 21st to 23rd, 2024.



How to Check SRMJEEE Results 2024

Visit Official Website: Go to the official website of SRM Institute of Science and Technology or SRMJEEE- srmist.edu.



Navigate to Results Section: Look for the "Results" or "SRMJEEE Result" section on the homepage.

Enter Login Credentials: Click on the SRMJEEE Result link and enter your login credentials. This typically includes your registration number and date of birth.



Access Your Result: After entering your details, click on the "Submit" or "Login" button to access your SRMJEEE result.

View and Download Result: Once logged in, your SRMJEEE result will be displayed on the screen. Review your score, rank, and other details carefully.



Download and Print: After verifying your result, you can download the result or take a printout for future reference.

Details in SRMJEEE 2024 Result:

The SRMJEEE 2024 result will furnish candidates with crucial information, including:

Roll number and application number

Candidate's name and photograph with digital signature

Contact details and postal address

Percentile score, rank, and qualifying status

Merit rank

SRMJEEE 2024 Counselling Process:

Only candidates listed in the merit will be eligible for the counselling process. It's imperative for candidates to verify their ranks in the merit lists before proceeding with the SRMJEEE 2024 counselling.



Since the examination is conducted in two phases, counselling will mirror this arrangement. The SRMJEEE 2024 phase 1 counselling schedule will also be announced on April 29.