SRMJEEE Phase 3 Result Released; Here's How To Check Merit List & Direct Link

SRMJEEE Result 2022: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has released phase III result of SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (SRMJEEE 2022). The result was released on Saturday, July 9. SRMJEEE phase 3 result has been uploaded on the official website - srmist.edu.in - and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

SRMJEEE phase III exam was conducted on June 26 and June 27, 2022. Candidates must know that the SRMJEEE result 2022 phase 3 date and time were announced by the institute through an official notification. In order to download the SRMJEEE phase 3 result, candidates should be ready with their registered email ID and password. The SRMJEEE phase 3 scorecard will include details like candidate's name, roll number, application number, percentile score, rank, and more.

SRMJEEE Result 2022 Phase 3: Follow these steps to download merit list

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the SRM's official website - srmist.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the 'Admission' portal and click on the SRMJEEE Phase 3 result link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their log-in credentials like - email ID and password

Step 4: The SRMJEEE phase 3 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the result and download the same

Step 6: Take its printout for future reference

For the direct link to download merit list CLICK HERE

All those students who made it to SRMJEEE 2022 phase 3 merit list will be called for the counselling process. The first round of choice filling will be conducted between July 11 and July 13, 2022. While the SRMJEEE round 1 allotment result will be released on July 16 by 11 AM. Candidates will have to confirm the allotted seats and submit admission fees between July 16 and July 20, 2022. The SRMJEEE 2022 round 2 choice filling will be held between July 23 and July 24, 2022. For more details, candidates can visit the official website.