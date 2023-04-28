Last Updated:

SRMJEEE Results 2023: Rank Cards Of Phase 1 Round 1 Declared, Direct Link Here

SRMJEEE rank cards 2023 has been released by SRMIST for round 1 phase 1 at srmist.edu. See steps and direct link to download rank cards here.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
srmjeee

Image: Shutterstock


The SRM Institute of Science and Technology  (SRMIST) has uploaded the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (SRMJEEE 2023) phase 1 round 1 rank cards today. Candidates can download the SRMJEEE 2023 phase 1 rank cards from the official website, srmist.edu.in. See the steps to download SRMJEEE rank cards online. 

Direct link to download SRMJEEE 2023 Rank Cards

Steps to download SRMJEEE rank card 2023

  • Visit the SRM official website at srmist.edu.in
  • Click on the link for SRMJEEE rank card 2023 given on the homepage.
  • A login page will open
  • Log in using your registered email ID and password and submit
  • Your SRMJEEE 2023 rank card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the scorecard and take its printout for future reference.

Round 1 choice-filling for SRMJEEE will begin on April 29. Seat allotment will begin from May 5 onwards. Those candidates who will be allotted seats will have to pay the counseling fees till May 10. SRMJEEE round 2 choice filling will be done from May 14 to 15, 2023. The last date to pay counseling fees is May 24. 

READ | AP SSC Result 2023: Manabadi AP 10th result likely to be declared by this date
READ | PSEB Class 8th result 2023 Date, Time Out: Punjab Board to declare result today at 2.30 pm
READ | SSC CHSL final result 2021 declared, here's direct link to check result PDF
READ | SRMJEE 2021: SRM University KTR Fee Structure for BTech & MTech Students with Hostel Fee
READ | SRMJEEE 2023 slot booking window closing tonight; Here's how to book slot for exam
COMMENT