SRMJEEE Results 2023: Rank Cards Of Phase 1 Round 1 Declared, Direct Link Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has uploaded the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (SRMJEEE 2023) phase 1 round 1 rank cards today. Candidates can download the SRMJEEE 2023 phase 1 rank cards from the official website, srmist.edu.in. See the steps to download SRMJEEE rank cards online.
Round 1 choice-filling for SRMJEEE will begin on April 29. Seat allotment will begin from May 5 onwards. Those candidates who will be allotted seats will have to pay the counseling fees till May 10. SRMJEEE round 2 choice filling will be done from May 14 to 15, 2023. The last date to pay counseling fees is May 24.