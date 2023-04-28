SRMJEEE Results 2023: Rank Cards Of Phase 1 Round 1 Declared, Direct Link Here

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has uploaded the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (SRMJEEE 2023) phase 1 round 1 rank cards today. Candidates can download the SRMJEEE 2023 phase 1 rank cards from the official website, srmist.edu.in. See the steps to download SRMJEEE rank cards online.

Steps to download SRMJEEE rank card 2023

Visit the SRM official website at srmist.edu.in

Click on the link for SRMJEEE rank card 2023 given on the homepage.

A login page will open

Log in using your registered email ID and password and submit

Your SRMJEEE 2023 rank card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the scorecard and take its printout for future reference.

Round 1 choice-filling for SRMJEEE will begin on April 29. Seat allotment will begin from May 5 onwards. Those candidates who will be allotted seats will have to pay the counseling fees till May 10. SRMJEEE round 2 choice filling will be done from May 14 to 15, 2023. The last date to pay counseling fees is May 24.