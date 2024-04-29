Advertisement

On April 29, 2024, the SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has declared the much-awaited results of the SRM Joint Entrance Examination (SRMJEE) for the year. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their SRMJEE Phase 1 results for 2024 on the official website, srmist.edu.in. The institute provided a direct link for candidates' convenience in checking their results. To view their SRMJEEE results, students need to have their SRMJEEE login credentials handy, including their application number and password.

How to Check SRMJEEE 2024 Result?

Candidates can easily access their SRMJEEE Phase 1 results for 2024 by following these simple steps:

Visit the official SRM website, srmist.edu.in. Navigate to the login section on the homepage. Enter your application form number and password in the designated fields. After entering the login credentials, proceed by clicking on the submit button. The SRMJEEE scorecard for 2024 will then be displayed on the screen. Check your qualifying status and download the result for future reference.

Here's direct link to check SRMJEEE Results 2024.

With the SRMJEEE Phase 1 results now available, candidates can assess their performance and plan their next steps accordingly.

Advertisement