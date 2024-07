Published 10:45 IST, June 29th 2024

SRMJEEE Results 2024 For Phase 2 To Be Out Today, Here's How To Download SRM Rank Card

New Delhi: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) is set to announce the results of the SRMJEEE 2024 phase 2 exams today, June 29, at 11 a.m.