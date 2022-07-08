SSC CGL 2020 Tier III Result 2020 Released, Here's Direct Link To Check Merit List

SSC CGL 2020 Tier III result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-III) Examination, 2020 result. The result has been released on July 7, 2022. Registered candidates who took the exam can check their result by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website at ssc.nic.in. The shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for the document verification (DV) round.

SSC CGL Tier III: Check important dates here

The Tier-II of Combined Graduate Level Examination 2020 was conducted by the Commission on January 28, 29 and February 2, 2022

Tier III (Descriptive Paper) exam was held on February 6, 2022

Result has been released on July 7, 2022

The Skill Test of the shortlisted candidates will be held on August 4 and August 5, 2022

Document Verification schedule has not been released yet

SSC CGL Tier III: Check official notification highlights here

“The Skill Test of the shortlisted candidates will be held on 04.08.2022 and 05.08.2022. The schedule for Document Verification will be available on the websites of the concerned Regional Offices in due course. The shortlisted candidates, who do not receive call letter/admit card, should contact the Regional Offices concerned of the Commission immediately”, reads the official notification. For more details click here.

The notification further reads, "Based on aggregate performance in Tier-I & Tier-II Examinations, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper). The candidates who are not qualified in Tier-II will not be eligible for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) and they will not be considered for further selection process. Separate cut-off has been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer (List-1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (List-2) and for the posts other than Assistant Audit Officer and Junior Statistical Officer (List-3)."

SSC CGL 2020 tier III result: Follow these steps to download result

Step 1: Go to the official website at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Result” tab and click on the result link

Step 3: The result will appear on the screen in PDF format

Step 4: Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future use

Check Direct Links Here