SSC CGL Final Result 2021 Out, Check Category-wise Cut-off Marks, Direct Link Here

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final results of the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2021. A total of 7541 candidates have been selected for appointment for various posts. The SSC CGL 2021 exam was held for 7621 vacancies the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (AAOs), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO), Statistical Investigator Gr.II (SI), and other posts. Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on March 23. This facility will be available till April 6. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registered ID and password.
Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) and Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) was conducted for the candidates who cleared the Tier-3 exam. The CPT and DEST are of qualifying nature. The CPT consists of three modules. The Module-I is Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) and the Modules II and III are Computer Proficiency Tests (CPT). The cut-offs fixed for Module-I (DEST) and Module-II & III (CPT) can be checked below:
SC: 7%
ST: 7%
OBC: 7%
EWS: 7%
OH: 10%
HH: 10%
VH: 10%
PwD (Others): 10%
UR: 5%
SC: 100
ST: 100
OBC: 100
EWS: 100
OH: 100
HH: 100
VH: 100
PwD (Others): 100
UR: 120
SC: 7%
ST: 7%
OBC: 7%
EWS: 7%
OH: 10%
HH: 10%
VH: 10%
PwD (Others): 10%
UR: 5%