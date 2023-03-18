SSC CGL Final Result 2021 Out, Check Category-wise Cut-off Marks, Direct Link Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final results of the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2021. A total of 7541 candidates have been selected for appointment for various posts. The SSC CGL 2021 exam was held for 7621 vacancies the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (AAOs), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO), Statistical Investigator Gr.II (SI), and other posts. Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on March 23. This facility will be available till April 6. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registered ID and password.

SSC CGL 2021: Cut-off marks

Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) and Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) was conducted for the candidates who cleared the Tier-3 exam. The CPT and DEST are of qualifying nature. The CPT consists of three modules. The Module-I is Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) and the Modules II and III are Computer Proficiency Tests (CPT). The cut-offs fixed for Module-I (DEST) and Module-II & III (CPT) can be checked below:

Category-wise cut-off in Module-I (i.e. DEST) of CPT

SC: 7%

ST: 7%

OBC: 7%

EWS: 7%

OH: 10%

HH: 10%

VH: 10%

PwD (Others): 10%

UR: 5%

Category-wise cut-off marks in Module-II +III of CPT

SC: 100

ST: 100

OBC: 100

EWS: 100

OH: 100

HH: 100

VH: 100

PwD (Others): 100

UR: 120

Cut-off in DEST for the posts of Tax Assistant

SC: 7%

ST: 7%

OBC: 7%

EWS: 7%

OH: 10%

HH: 10%

VH: 10%

PwD (Others): 10%

UR: 5%

How to check SSC CGL final result 2021