SSC CGL Result 2019 Declared, 7700 Candidates Qualified; Check Merit List Here

SSC CGL Result 2019: The final result for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, 2019 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today, April 8, 2022. Candidates can check the result by visiting the official website - ssc.nic.in. Those candidates who have qualified for the written examination are eligible to appear for the last stage of the selection process, document verification. Candidates will be informed about the document verification process soon.



According to an official notification, this year the commission has prepared the overall performance of candidates in all three tiers of the examination. However, the final selection of the candidates will be based on the aggregate marks along with the preference given by them. So, the final allotment will be as per the merit-cumulative preferences as given by the shortlisted candidates.

This year, as many as 8427 candidates appeared for the exam and only 7700 candidates were selected, of whom 3285 candidates belonged to the general category, 1912 from the OBC category, and 1107 from the SC category, which means 615 candidates belong to the SC category. The authorities will publish the marks of the selected and non-selected candidates on the official website on April 19, 2022, and it will be available up to May 26, 2022. To check the marks, candidates need to enter their registration ID and password and click on the Result/Marks tab on the candidate's dashboard.

SSC CGL Result: Here's how to check

Step 1: To check the SSC CGL Result candidates need to visit the official website of SSC — ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the " results " tab.

" tab. Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open in a new window or tab.

Step 4: Click on the link for " Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 final result"

Step 5: Automatically a PDF will open.

Step 6: Scroll down and find your name and roll number in the list of selected candidates.

Step 7: Save the PDF for future needs.

Here's direct link to download SSC CGL Result 2019 - CLICK HERE

Image: Pixabay/ Representative