SSC CGL Result 2020: Tier 2 Result Out At Ssc.nic.in, Check Merit List Here

SSC CGL Tier 2 results: The Staff Selection Commission released the results of the SSC CGL Tier II exam on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. All those candidates who got themselves registered and took the Combined Graduate Level Exam Tier- II can view their results now. The result has been uploaded on the official website ssc.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates will be able to view their individual marks between May 5 and May 26 by entering their Registration No. and Registered Password into the candidate dashboard and then clicking on the Result / Marks link.

The result which has been released is for the Tier-II examination which was conducted in the Computer Based Mode. The Staff Selection Commission conducted the CGL (Tier-II) 2020 from 28.01.2022, 29.01.2022, and 03.02.2022 in the Computer Based Mode and Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) on 06.02.2022 at different centres all over the country.

Official SSC CGL result notification reads, "Based on aggregate performance in Tier-I & Tier-II Examinations, candidates have been shortlisted, category-wise, for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper). The candidates who are not qualified in Tier-II will not be eligible for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) and they will not be considered for further selection process. Separate cut-off has been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer (List-1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (List-2) and for the posts other than Assistant Audit Officer and Junior Statistical Officer (List-3)"

It further reads, "Representations received from the candidates with regard to the Answer Keys of Tier-II Examination have been carefully examined and the Answer Keys have been modified wherever necessary. The final Answer Keys have been used for evaluation. Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 05.05.2022 for a period of one month."

SSC CGL 2020 Tier 2 results: Here's a step-by-step guide to check