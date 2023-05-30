Last Updated:

SSC CGL Results 2022: Individual Mark Sheet, Final Answer Key, Question Papers OUT

SSC CGL Results 2022: Individual mark sheet, final answer key and question papers of combined graduate level exam are out at ssc.nic.in. Know how to check.

Exam Results
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
SSC CGL

Image: Shutterstock


SSC CGL Result 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for Combined Graduate Level Exam 2022. SSC has also released the marks of qualified and non-qualified candidates. The SSC CGL final result has already been declared on May 13. Now, the final answer key along with the question paper of tier 2 exam are out. Candidates can check and download the same from the official website- ssc.nic.in. 

The link to download SSC CGL final answer key and candidate's question paper will be active till 4 pm on June 12. Candidates can also check their individual marks from 29.05.2023 (16:00 Hours) to 12.06.2023 (16:00 Hours) by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password on the website of the Commission.

Direct link for SSC CGL final answer key

How to check SSC CGL marks

  • Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in
  • Log in using your registration number and password
  • Click on SSC CGL individual marks download  link
  • Your CGL score will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.
READ | SSC CGL 2022: Over 36,000 vacancies notified, important notices issued for candidates
READ | SSC CGL Exam 2023: Last date to apply for CGLE today, here's how to register
READ | SSC CGL 2023: Application fee payment and correction window deadlines extended, check here
READ | SSC CGL final result 2022 declared; 1.8 lakh candidates pass; Direct link, cut off here

Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.

COMMENT