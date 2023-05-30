SSC CGL Results 2022: Individual Mark Sheet, Final Answer Key, Question Papers OUT

SSC CGL Result 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for Combined Graduate Level Exam 2022. SSC has also released the marks of qualified and non-qualified candidates. The SSC CGL final result has already been declared on May 13. Now, the final answer key along with the question paper of tier 2 exam are out. Candidates can check and download the same from the official website- ssc.nic.in.

The link to download SSC CGL final answer key and candidate's question paper will be active till 4 pm on June 12. Candidates can also check their individual marks from 29.05.2023 (16:00 Hours) to 12.06.2023 (16:00 Hours) by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password on the website of the Commission.

How to check SSC CGL marks