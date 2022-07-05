SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2021 Declared, 1.5 Lakh Qualify; Check Merit List, Cutoffs Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has on Monday declared the CGL Result 2021 for tier 1 exam on its official website. SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 exam 2021 was held from April 11 to 21, 2022 in computer based test mode. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results online at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL Result 2021 out

10971 candidates have been selected for AAO posts. 3536 candidates have been shortlisted for Junior Statistical Officer post while 28032 have been selected for statistical investigator post. Moreover, 113848 candidates have been selected for other posts.

SSC CGL Result 2021: Cutoff

Separate cut-offs have been fixed for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer (List-1), Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) (List-2), Statistical Investigator (SI) Grade-II (List-3) and all other posts (List-4). As the Tier-I Computer Based Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per the formula. Such normalized marks have been used to qualify candidates for

the next stages of the Examination (i.e. Tier-II and Tier-III).

SSC CGL Tier II, Tier III exam dates

As per the official notice, SSC CGL Tier 2 exam is scheduled to be held on August 8 and 10, 2022. The SSC CGL Tier 3 exams will be held on August 21.

SSC CGL Tier 1 final answer key 2021

SSC had released the provisional answer key for SSC CGL Tier 1 exam. Candidates were given the chance to raise objections against any key. Based on the representations received by the Commission, the keys were revised and a final answer key was prepared based on which the results have been evaluated. The SSC CGL final answer key will be released on July 12.

SSC will publish the marks of the qualified as well as non-qualified candidates on July 12. It will be available on the official website ssc.nic.in till August 1. Candidates will have to login using their registration ID and password to check their marks.

Here's how to check cutoff details

Candidates will have to visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission - ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the notice link that reads, ' Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2021 – Declaration of Result of Tier-I for short-listing candidates to appear in Tier-II & Tier-III Examination.'

A PDF file would open with the respective posts.

The SSC CGL result PDF will have details of result and cutoffs of all posts

Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier 1 cutoff 2021

How to check SSC CGL Tier 1 merit list 2021