SSC CGL Tier 1 Score Card And Answer Key To Be Released On This Date; Check Here

SSC CGL Tier 1 2022 Scorecard and Answer Key will be made available on the Staff Selection Commission's official website between February 27 and March 13.

SSC CGL

The SSC CGL Tier 1 2022 Scorecard and Answer Key will be made available on the Staff Selection Commission's official website between February 27 and March 13, 2023. It is pertinent to note that the link to check the marks for applicants was scheduled to be released on February 22. However, it was delayed. 

Once available, the SSC CGL scorecard can be downloaded by candidates who took the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2022 by entering their login credentials. The SSC CGL Tier 1 Scorecard and Answer Key 2022 can be downloaded from the site's official page at ssc.nic.in.

The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2022 recruiting drive will fill 37,000 positions across various government entities and departments.

Earlier, SSC made the combined graduate level (CGL) exam 2022 results available on its official website. Just 16,16,687 (48.18%) of the 33,55,194 candidates who enrolled for the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam actually showed up for it, according to the notification that was made public.

"The Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be hosted on 22.02.2023 on the Commission’s website i.e. https://ssc.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check their individual marks from 22.02.2023 to 08.03.2023 by logging in through their Registered ID and Password,” read the official notification. 

Steps to download SSC CGL Scorecard 2022 for Tier 1

  • Step 1: Visit the website of the commission - ssc.nic.in.
  • Step II: Go to the ‘Result’ Tab on the 
  • Step 2: Click on the link available for SSC CGL Tier I Score card 2022 on the home page. 
  • Step 3: You will get a new window opened on your screen. 
  • Step 4: Provide your login credentials including your Registered ID and Password in the link on the home page. 
  • Step 5: You will get the SSC CGL Scorecard 2022 in a new window. 
  • Step 6: Download and save the  SSC CGL Scorecard 2022  for future reference. 
