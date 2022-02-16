Last Updated:

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key: Deadline To Raise Objections Extended Till Feb 17

SSC CGL Tier 2 provisional answer key has been released by commission. Candidates can check the same & raise objections (if any) by Feb 17, 2022.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Ssc cgl

Image: Shutterstock


SSC CGL update: Staff Selection Commission in a recent move has extended the deadline to raise objections for SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022. Earlier the deadline to raise objections was February 15 which has been extended till February 17, 2022. Those candiadtes who have checked the key and want to raise objections should make sure to do it by February 17, 2022 (6 PM). It can be accessed from the official website ssc.nic.in. 

Official notice reads, “In continuation to write- up dated 11.02.2022 regarding uploading of tentative answer keys along with question paper of the candidates who appeared in Tier-II of CGLE 2020, time limit for raising objection to tentative answer keys, if any, is hereby extended for two more days i.e. 17.02.2022 upto 6.00 PM.”

Candidates will have to pay Rs. 100 per question/answer challenged. The Tier-II of the Combined Graduate Level Examination was conducted on January 28 and 29, 2022. The direct link to raise objections have also been attached. To be noted that considering the objections raised by candidates, SSC will be preparing teh final answer key. The result will then be prepared on the basis of final answer key.

Important dates here

  • SSC CGL answer key (provisional) has been released on February 11, 2022
  • SSC CGL answer key last date was February 15, 2022
  • Now the new SSC CGL answer key objection date is February 17, 2022

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022: Here is how to raise objections 

  • To check the SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Keys candidates need to visit the SSC website at www.ssc.nic.in.
  • Then, click on the link that reads, "Uploading of tentative answer keys along with candidates’ response sheets of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2020."
  • Automatically, a new page will open where candidates will have to click on "Link for Candidates’ response sheets, tentative answer sheets, and submission of representation."
  • The Challenge System page will appear on the screen
  • Candiadtes should select "Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) 2020" and submit
  • Select "Click here" and then the login page will open where they will have to enter their roll number and password
  • The answer keys and response sheets will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download the answer keys and response sheets and take a printout for future use.
