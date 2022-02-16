SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key: Deadline To Raise Objections Extended Till Feb 17

SSC CGL update: Staff Selection Commission in a recent move has extended the deadline to raise objections for SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022. Earlier the deadline to raise objections was February 15 which has been extended till February 17, 2022. Those candiadtes who have checked the key and want to raise objections should make sure to do it by February 17, 2022 (6 PM). It can be accessed from the official website ssc.nic.in.

Official notice reads, “In continuation to write- up dated 11.02.2022 regarding uploading of tentative answer keys along with question paper of the candidates who appeared in Tier-II of CGLE 2020, time limit for raising objection to tentative answer keys, if any, is hereby extended for two more days i.e. 17.02.2022 upto 6.00 PM.”

Candidates will have to pay Rs. 100 per question/answer challenged. The Tier-II of the Combined Graduate Level Examination was conducted on January 28 and 29, 2022. The direct link to raise objections have also been attached. To be noted that considering the objections raised by candidates, SSC will be preparing teh final answer key. The result will then be prepared on the basis of final answer key.

Important dates here

SSC CGL answer key (provisional) has been released on February 11, 2022

SSC CGL answer key last date was February 15, 2022

Now the new SSC CGL answer key objection date is February 17, 2022

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key 2022: Here is how to raise objections