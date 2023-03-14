Last Updated:

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key Released, Here's Direct Link To Check

SSC CGL tier 2 answer key: The Staff Selection Commission has published the answer keys for SSC combined graduate level (CGL) exam tier-2. Here's direct link.

Nandini Verma
SSC CGL tier 2 answer key

Image: Shutterstock


SSC CGL tier 2 answer key: The Staff Selection Commission has published the answer keys for SSC combined graduate level (CGL) exam tier-2. The SSC CGL answer key can be downloaded from the official website of SSC. Candidates can download them from the official website at ssc.nic.in. Candidates can raise objections, if any, till March 17.

SSC conducted the CGL Tier-II Examination 2022 from March 2 to March 7. The exam was held at various centers across India. 

"The candidates Response Sheets along with the tentative Answer Keys are now available on the link given below. The candidates may login in the link provided below by using their Registration Login ID and Password," the notice reads.

“Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 14.03.2023 (6.00 PM) to 17.03.2023 (6.00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6.00 PM on 17.03.2023 will not be entertained under any circumstances”, the official notification reads.

How to download SSC CGL tier 2 answer keys

  • Go to the official website at ssc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets (s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) - 2022”
  • A PDF file with notice will be displayed on the screen
  • Click on the answer keys download link
  • Check and download the answer key.
  • Direct link to check CGL answer key 2023
