SSC CGL Tier 2 Final Answer Key 2020 Released; Here's How To Download & Check

SSC CGL Tier 2 Answer Key: The answer key for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier 2)-2020 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission on its official website - ssc.nic.in. To download the answer key, candidates can log on to the SSC website. Candidates must note that they will require their registration login ID and password to download the answer key. If candidates are not satisfied with the answer key, they can raise objections by paying a fee of Rs 100 per question. Candidates must also be aware that the facility will be available for the candidates from May 5, 2020, to June 5, 2022.

According to the official notice issued by SSC, the "Staff Selection Commission declared the result of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II), 2022 on 26.04.2022. 2. Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) has been uploaded on the website of the Commission w.e.f. 05.05.2022 (04:00PM). 3. The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 05.05.2022 (04:00PM) to 04.06.2022 (04:00PM)."

SSC CGL Answer Key 2022: Here's how to download Answer Key 2022

Step 1: To check the answer key, candidates need to visit the official website of SSC (@ssc.nic.in).

Step 2: Then, on the SSC homepage, search for the "Answer Key" option.

Step 3: Click on the notification reading "Uploading of tentative answer key along with candidate's response sheet-Combined Graduate Level Examination 2021".

Step 4: Enter your User ID and Password in the login credentials.

Step 5: The final SSC CGL Answer Key for Tier 2 appears on the screen.

Step 6: Download and compare your answers to the SSC CGL Tier 2 answer key.

Here's direct link to download SSC CGL tier 2 exam 2020 Answer Key

