SSC CGL Tier II Answer Key 2021 Released, Click On Direct Link To Raise Objections

SSC CGL Tier II recruitment 2022: Staff Selection Commission, also known as SSC, released the answer key for SSC CGL Tier II exam. The provisional answer key has been released on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Since the answer key released is provisional in nature, candidates have been given option to raise objections against it. The deadline to raise objections will end on August 28, 2022.

Post considering the objections raised by candidates, final answer key will be released. The result will then be prepared on the basis of final key. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) – 2021 can check the answer key through the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

The provisional key has been released for the Tier II examination which was conducted between August 8 and August 10, 2022. The exam was conducted at various exam centres across the country. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key by paying Rs. 100 as fee.

SSC CGL Tier II answer key 2021 notice reads, "Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 24.08.2022 (6.00 PM) to 28.08.2022 (6.00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6.00 PM on 28.08.2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances."

SSC CGL Tier II answer key 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to raise objections