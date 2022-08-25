Last Updated:

SSC CGL Tier II Answer Key 2021 Released, Click On Direct Link To Raise Objections

SSC CGL Tier II answer key 2021 has been released on official website. Candidates can raise objections against it by paying a fee of Rs 100.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
SSC CGL Tier II Answer Key 2021

Image: Shutterstock


SSC CGL Tier II recruitment 2022: Staff Selection Commission, also known as SSC, released the answer key for SSC CGL Tier II exam. The provisional answer key has been released on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Since the answer key released is provisional in nature, candidates have been given option to raise objections against it. The deadline to raise objections will end on August 28, 2022.

Post considering the objections raised by candidates, final answer key will be released. The result will then be prepared on the basis of final key. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) – 2021 can check the answer key through the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

The provisional key has been released for the Tier II examination which was conducted between August 8 and August 10, 2022. The exam was conducted at various exam centres across the country. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key by paying Rs. 100 as fee. 

SSC CGL Tier II answer key 2021 notice reads, "Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 24.08.2022 (6.00 PM) to 28.08.2022 (6.00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6.00 PM on 28.08.2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances."

SSC CGL Tier II answer key 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to raise objections

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on link which reads, "Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets (s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II) - 2021"
  • Step 3: In the next step, a new PDF file will open where candidates will get to see objection link
  • Step 4: Then they should enter the login details and click on submit
  • Step 5: Post submitting the details, the answer key will be displayed on screen 
  • Step 6: Raise objection against the answer key and make the payment of fees
  • Step 7: Once done, click on submit.
  • Step 8: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need
  • Here is the direct link to check provisional key (CLICK HERE)
READ | SSC JE Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for Jr. Engineer posts, apply by September 2
READ | SSC CGL 2021 Tier 3 admit card released, here's direct link to download call letters
READ | SSC CHSL Tier I final answer key 2021 released, here's how to download
READ | SSC Stenographer C & D Exam 2022 registration begins; Check steps to register
READ | West Bengal SSC scam: CBI raids NBU VC Subires Bhattacharyya's office, seals apartment
COMMENT