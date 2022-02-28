Last Updated:

SSC CHSL 2019 Result For Skill Test Declared, Over 13K Candidates Qualify; Check Full List

SSC CHSL: The Staff Selection commission has released the list of short-listed candidates who will have to appear for the document verification round.

Written By
Amrit Burman
SSC CHSL

Image: Unsplash


SSC CHSL Skill Test Result: The Staff Selection Commission had declared the result of Tier-II of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 which was held on October 9, 2021. Candidates were shortlisted for appearing in the typing test only, as no vacancies were available for the post of DEO. The commission today released the list of short-listed candidates who will have to appear for the document verification round. Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission in the Skill Test (Typing Test), a total of 13,088 candidates have qualified.

According to the official notice, "All qualified candidates are required to appear in the Document Verification. The schedule for the conduct of Document Verification will be available on the respective websites of the Regional Offices of the Commission shortly. Shortlisted candidates may visit the website of the respective Regional Offices of the Commission regularly, for further updates." The details of the category-wise cut-off are available below.

SSC CHSL 2019 Result for skill test declared, over 13K candidates qualify

SSC CHSL 2019 document verification: here's how to check

  • Step 1: To check the SSC CHSL 2019 Result for the skill test, candidates need to visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
  • Step 2: Next, in the top navigation bar, click on the link for results or, if necessary, enter your credentials on the login page.
  • Step 3: The results will be available on pdf pages or will be displayed on the screen after logging in.
  • Step 4: Go over the results and make a hard and soft copy for future needs.

(Image: Unsplash/ Representative)

READ | UPSC releases notice about Civil Service Prelims Exam 2022; Check full details here
READ | BSF Constable Tradesman recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for 2788 posts; Details inside
READ | SSC MTS result 2021 for tier 1 exam to be declared today, here's how to download scorecard
READ | CBSE term 1 result 2022 to be out after term 2 exam? Here's all you should know
READ | NIOS Public Theory Exam 2022 to commence from April 4; Check date sheet here
Tags: SSC CHSL, Ssc chsl 2019 result, Ssc chsl result 2019
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND