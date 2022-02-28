SSC CHSL 2019 Result For Skill Test Declared, Over 13K Candidates Qualify; Check Full List

SSC CHSL Skill Test Result: The Staff Selection Commission had declared the result of Tier-II of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 which was held on October 9, 2021. Candidates were shortlisted for appearing in the typing test only, as no vacancies were available for the post of DEO. The commission today released the list of short-listed candidates who will have to appear for the document verification round. Based on the cut-off fixed by the Commission in the Skill Test (Typing Test), a total of 13,088 candidates have qualified.

According to the official notice, "All qualified candidates are required to appear in the Document Verification. The schedule for the conduct of Document Verification will be available on the respective websites of the Regional Offices of the Commission shortly. Shortlisted candidates may visit the website of the respective Regional Offices of the Commission regularly, for further updates." The details of the category-wise cut-off are available below.

Step 1: To check the SSC CHSL 2019 Result for the skill test, candidates need to visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Next, in the top navigation bar, click on the link for results or, if necessary, enter your credentials on the login page.

Step 3: The results will be available on pdf pages or will be displayed on the screen after logging in.

Step 4: Go over the results and make a hard and soft copy for future needs.

