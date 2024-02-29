Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 08:39 IST

SSC CHSL 2023 final results declared at ssc.gov.in; Prashant Sharma tops the exam

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the much-awaited final result of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2023. Check here.s

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • 2 min read
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the much-awaited final result of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2023. Candidates who participated in both tiers of the examination can now access their results on the official website at ssc.gov.in. Notably, Prashant Sharma has emerged as the topper of the SSC CHSL this year. A total of 1211 candidates have been selected against the total 1211 vacancies.

How to Check SSC CHSL Final Result 2023?

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check their SSC CHSL Final Result 2023:

  1. Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.gov.in.
  2. On the homepage, locate and click on the link titled "Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023 - Declaration of Final Result."
  3. A PDF file containing the final result will be displayed on the screen.
  4. Candidates are advised to carefully check the list for their names and roll numbers.
  5. Finally, download and print a copy of the result for future reference.

Direct link to check SSC CHSL final result 2023

The Commission announced the results of Tier-I of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023, on September 27, 2023. The result revealed that 17,495 candidates secured positions in List-I for the roles of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), 754 candidates in List-II for Data Entry Operator (DEO) under the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) & Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA), and 1,307 candidates in List-III for the post of DEO (other than CAG & DCA).

Subsequently, the Tier-II examination was conducted on November 2, 2023, and January 10, 2024. As a result, 14,548 candidates shortlisted for LDC/JSA/Junior Passport Assistant (JPA) positions appeared for the Typing Test in Tier-II, while 1,679 candidates selected for the role of DEOs underwent the Data Entry Speed Test (DEST).

Published February 29th, 2024 at 08:39 IST

