Advertisement

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has made available the final answer key and question papers for tier 2 of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam 2023. As per the official announcement by the SSC, candidates who took the exam can now access the SSC CHSL tier 2 answer key 2023 via the commission's official website, ssc.gov.in.

To ensure transparency in the examination process and for the benefit of candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys and corresponding Question Paper(s) of Tier-II of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023 on its website on March 22, 2024. It's worth mentioning that the SSC CHSL final results 2023 were announced in February, with a total of 1,211 candidates provisionally shortlisted for appointment.

Advertisement

Candidates are advised to download and print their respective SSC CHSL answer keys and question papers by April 8. SSC has clarified that these documents will not be available after the specified deadline. Furthermore, the marks of both qualified and non-qualified candidates have been published on the old SSC website, ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check their individual marks until March 24 by logging in with their registered ID and password.

How to download the SSC CHSL final answer key 2023:

1. Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the link for the final answer key.

3. A PDF file will be displayed on the screen.

4. Click on the link provided within the PDF.

5. Enter your roll number and password, then click on login.

6. The SSC CHSL final answer key and question papers will be visible on the screen.

7. Download the answer keys for future reference.