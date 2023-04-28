SSC CHSL Result 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the CHSL exam 2021 final results on its official website- ssc.nic.in. A total of 5998 candidates have been recommended for appointment against 6013 vacancies. Candidates who appeared for the last tier of the exam can check their results online. The list of qualified candidates has also been uploaded to the official website.

SSC CHSL result of the skill test of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 was declared on 18.03.2023 for shortlisting the candidates to appear in Document Verification.

"If a candidate is finally selected and does not receive any correspondence from the Commission or the User Department concerned within a period of one year after the declaration of the result, he or she must bring this to the notice of the concerned User Department immediately. Any discrepancy with respect to selection/non-selection/allocation of posts/User Department, etc. may be brought to the notice of the Commission within a period of one month. No Reserve List/ Waiting List is prepared by the Commission to fill up the unfilled vacancies in the final result and vacancies arising out of non-joining of recommended candidates. Detailed marks of the selected/ non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission shortly," the official result notice reads.

How to check SSC CHSL 2021 final results