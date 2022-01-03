SSC CHSL Revised Final Answer Key Out; 51 More Candidates Shortlisted; Check Here

SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2021: The Staff Selection Commission has released the revised Final Answer Key for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination today, January 3, 2022. The commission has released the results of Tier-I of the CHSLE on October 27, 2021. A total of 45,429 candidates were selected for the next round, which includes the Tier-II examination.

However, after the release of the answer key, the commission had observed that there were a few errors in the final answer keys of the examination conducted on August 10, 2021 (Shift-3) for 156 VH candidates. In view of the same, the commission has rechecked the answers and eliminated the errors of as many as 156 candidates who took part in the exam. The commission has now released a revised result. Tier-I of CHSLE-2020 is available on the official website of Staff Selection Commission - ssc.nic.in.

SSC Official Notice: 51 more candidates shortlisted

As per the notice issued by the Commission, "Based on the above revision, 51 additional candidates (List-1) have been shortlisted for appearing in the Tier-II examination." The university further mentions, "Revised marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website from January 14, 2022, to January 31, 2022."

SSC CHSL Final Answer Key Revised Released: SSC CHSL Admission Certificates | More details

Candidates must note that the Admission Certificates will be updated on the websites of the respective regional offices sometime soon. The rest of the contents of the result write-up issued on October 27, 2021, will remain unchanged, according to the notice.It is recommended that candidates must visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.\

(Image: Shutterstock, Representative)