SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2021 Out, Here's Direct Link To Check & Raise Objections

SSC CHSL Answer key: Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the answer key of SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2021. All those candidates who got themselves registered and took the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination (Tier-I), 2021 can check the answer key now. The answer key released is provisional in nature, therefore candidates have been given time to raise objections. The objection-raising window has been opened and is scheduled to be closed on June 27, 2022. In order to check answer key and raise injections, candidates will have to go to the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in. The direct link, as well as steps to download answer key, have been attached.

Official notification highlights

SSC in a notification mentioned, "The candidates Response Sheets along with the tentative Answer Keys are now available on the link given below. The candidates may login in the link provided below by using their Registration Login ID and Password. Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 22.06.2022 (08.00 PM) to 27.06.2022 (08.00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 08.00 PM on 27.06.2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates’ may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit."

Check important dates here

The Tier 1 examination was conducted by the Commission from May 24. 2022

The last exam was conducted on June 10, 2022

The objection raising window has been opened on June 22, 2022

Objections can be raised till June 27, 2022

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2021: Here's a step-by-step guide to download answer key

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to click on SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer key 2021 link

Step 3: A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to click on the relevant link

Step 4: In the next step, enter the login details and click on submit

Step 5: Post submitting the details, the answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check the answer key and download the page

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference

Here is the direct link to check answer key