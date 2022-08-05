SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2021 Out, Follow These Steps To Download

SSC CHSL Tier 1 results: Staff Selection Commission released the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL), Tier-1 Examination 2021 results on August 4, 2022. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check their results now. It has been uploaded on the official website ssc.nic.in and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below..

The result has been released for the exams which were conducted between May 24 and June 10,2022. The exam was conducted in Computer Based Mode at various centres across country. A total of 54,104 candidates have been provisionally selected for appearing in the next stage i.e tier-II. The Descriptive Paper (Tier-II) of CHSLE, 2021 will be conducted on September 18, 2022.

“Admission Certificates of the shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices of the Commission in due course. Candidates are advised to check the websites of their concerned Regional Offices.” reads the official notification.

Check important dates here

The Tier 1 examination was conducted by the Commission from May 24 to June 10, 2022

The objection raising window was opened between June 22 and June 27, 2022

Result has been released on August 4, 2022

Final answer keys will be available on the website of the Commission from August 16, 2022 to September 15, 2022.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from August 11, 2022 to August 30, 2022

Steps to check the SSC CHSL result 2022

Step 1: Go to the SSC's official website at ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click the “Result” section on the homepage

Step 3: Now click the SSC CHSL result link.

Step 4: The SSC CHSL 2022 result pdf will open on the screen.

Step 5: Check your name by using short-cut Ctrl+F on the SSC CHSL tier 1 result pdf.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of SSC CHSL result 2022 for future reference.

