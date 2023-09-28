SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023 Declared, Over 19K Students Pass; Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
SSC CHSL result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission has declared the SSC CHSL tier 1 results 2023 on Wednesday, September 27. Candidates who appeared for the Combined Higher Secondary Examination (SSC CHSL 2023) can check their results after visiting the official website- ssc.nic.in. A total of 19,556 candidates have been shortlisted for the CHSL tier 2 examination.
The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam was held in computer-based test mode from August 2 to 17. SSC CHSL tier 2 exam is tentatively scheduled for November 2 SSC has also released the category-wise cut-off marks for the exam. Check here:
UR 153.91142
SC 136.41166
ST 124.52592
OBC 152.26953
EWS 151.09782
ESM 102.47651
OH 132.44172
HH 94.08797
VH 132.21752
PwD- Others 115.27865
Total -- 17495
For LDC/JSA: 17,495 candidates.
For DEO (CAG & DCA): 754 candidates.
For DEO (other than CAG & DCA): 1,307 candidates.
