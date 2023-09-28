Last Updated:

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023 Declared, Over 19K Students Pass; Here's Direct Link

SSC CHSL result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission has declared the SSC CHSL tier 1 result 2023 on Wednesday, September 27. Here's direct link.

Nandini Verma
SSC CHSL Tier 1 result 2023

SSC CHSL result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission has declared the SSC CHSL tier 1 results 2023 on Wednesday, September 27. Candidates who appeared for the Combined Higher Secondary Examination (SSC CHSL 2023) can check their results after visiting the official website- ssc.nic.in. A total of 19,556 candidates have been shortlisted for the CHSL tier 2 examination.

Direct link to check SSC CHSL Tier 1 Results 2023

The SSC CHSL tier 1 exam was held in computer-based test mode from August 2 to 17. SSC CHSL tier 2 exam is tentatively scheduled for November 2 SSC has also released the category-wise cut-off marks for the exam. Check here: 

SSC CHSL Tier 1 minimum qualifying marks

  • Unreserved: 30 per cent.
  • OBC/EWS: 25 per cent.
  • All other categories: 20 per cent.

SSC CHSL tier 1 cut-off marks for LDC/JSA

UR 153.91142

SC 136.41166

ST 124.52592

OBC 152.26953

EWS 151.09782

ESM 102.47651

OH 132.44172

HH 94.08797

VH 132.21752

PwD- Others 115.27865

Total -- 17495

Number of candidates shortlisted for various posts: 

For LDC/JSA: 17,495 candidates.

For DEO (CAG & DCA): 754 candidates.

For DEO (other than CAG & DCA): 1,307 candidates.

How to check SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam results 2023

  • Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in
  • Click on the 'Results' tab
  • Click on 'CHSL' tab
  • Now click on the result link for CHSL tier 1 exam 2023 
  • A PDF file will open
  • Look for your roll number 
  • Download the file. 
