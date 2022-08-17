SSC CHSL Tier I Final Answer Key 2021 Released, Here's How To Download

SSC CHSL Tier I recruitment: The Staff Selection Commission released SSC CHSL Tier I final answer key 2021 on August 16, 2022. All those registered candidates who took the Tier 1 examination can check and download the answer key now. It has been uploaded on the official website of SSC and can be checked by following these steps. For more details, candidates can go to ssc.nic.in.

Candidates must know that the commission released the result on August 4, 2022. On August 16, the commission released question paper along with answer key. The answer key can be downloaded by following these steps. The direct link to download answer key has also been attached.

SSC CHSL Tier I Final Answer Key 2021: Here's a step-by-step guide to download

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the SSC CHSL Tier I Final Answer Key 2021 link

Step 3: A new PDF file will open where candidates will get the link

Step 4: In the next step, candidates will have to enter the login details and click on submit

Step 5: Post submitting the details, the answer key will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check the answer key and download it

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Here's the direct link to check answer key

The candidates are advised to take a print out of their respective Final Answer Keys along with respective Question Paper(s). The deadline to download answer key is September 15, 2022. Candidates who have not checked the result yet can now check it by following these steps.

Steps to check the SSC CHSL result 2022