SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2020 Declared On Ssc.nic.in, Here's Direct Link To Check

SSC CHSL result 2022: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2022 on the official website. All those candidates who got themselves registered and appeared for the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (10 + 2) Tier 2 Exam 2020 can check their results now. It has been uploaded on the official SSC website and can be checked by following the step-by-step guide mentioned below.

The SSC CHSL Tier II result has been released by the Commission on May 13, 2022. All those candidates who have secured pass marks required in Tier 2 paper are now eligible to appear for the DEST, Typing Test under SSC CHLS 2020 Recruitment. The Tier 2 paper was conducted on January 9, 2022. The direct link to check result has also been attached below.

SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2022: Follow these steps to check results

Step 1: Go to the official website – ssc.nic.in

Step 2: After being landed on the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ tab

Step 3: On the results page, candidates should look under the CHSL tab and click on the link which reads ‘Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2020 (Tier-II): Candidates in Roll No. order qualified for Typing Test and DEST”

Step 4: A PDF file will be opened up on screen, where candidates should look for their name and roll number

Step 5: Candidates should download the result and save it for future reference

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2022: Direct link

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2020 – Shortlisted candidates for Typing Test (Direct Link)

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2020 – Shortlisted candidates for DEST (Direct Link)

Candidates will be able to download their scorecards for the SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2022 from May 20, 2022. The facility to download the scorecard will be available till June 10, 2022. The DEST and Typing Test for the candidates who qualified in the SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result will be conducted on July 1, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official SSC website ssc.nic.in