SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2020 Declared On Ssc.nic.in, Here's Direct Link To Check

SSC CHSL result 2022: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2022 on the official website. All those candidates who got themselves registered and appeared for the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (10 + 2) Tier 2 Exam 2020 can check their results now. It has been uploaded on the official SSC website and can be checked by following the step-by-step guide mentioned below.
The SSC CHSL Tier II result has been released by the Commission on May 13, 2022. All those candidates who have secured pass marks required in Tier 2 paper are now eligible to appear for the DEST, Typing Test under SSC CHLS 2020 Recruitment. The Tier 2 paper was conducted on January 9, 2022. The direct link to check result has also been attached below.
Candidates will be able to download their scorecards for the SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2022 from May 20, 2022. The facility to download the scorecard will be available till June 10, 2022. The DEST and Typing Test for the candidates who qualified in the SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result will be conducted on July 1, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official SSC website ssc.nic.in