The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final results of the Constable (GD) examination conducted for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2022 for candidates from the Manipur region. While the final results for all States and Union Territories (UTs) were declared on August 20, 2023, the result for Manipur was pending due to law and order.

Regarding the allocation of vacancies for Manipur, a total of 597 positions have been earmarked across various forces, including BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, NCB, and SSF. SSC has provided a breakdown of candidates provisionally selected for appointments from the State of Manipur. For female candidates, 27 individuals have been selected, while for male candidates, 233 candidates have been chosen. The selection is categorized based on different segments such as EWS, SC, ST, OBC, and UR, with specific vacancies allocated for each category.

The final result declared on August 20, 2023, encompassed 49,590 vacancies across various states and UTs, with 46,554 qualified candidates, comprising 41,436 males and 5,118 females. However, the results for Manipur's 597 vacancies remained pending as physical and medical tests could not be conducted at the time due to prevailing law and order issues.

Following this delay, the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for Manipur candidates were administered in two phases by the CAPFs, spanning from May 1, 2023, to May 3, 2023, and from November 1, 2023, to November 6, 2023. Out of the total 2,823 candidates from Manipur, 948 qualified for Document Verification and Medical Examination, including 98 candidates who appeared from examination centers outside Manipur.

Subsequently, the Document Verification (DV), Detailed Medical Examination (DME), and Review Medical Examination (RME) for these 948 candidates from Manipur were conducted by CAPFs from January 29, 2024, to February 10, 2024. The results revealed that 525 candidates were deemed fit after DME, while 232 candidates passed the RME.

Click here for official notice.

Merit list for male.

Merit list for female