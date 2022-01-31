SSC CPO Result 2019: SSC SI CAPFs, ASI CISF Final Results 2019 Out, 2726 Candidates Pass

SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, and ASI in CISF Results 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has on Monday declared the final results of the SSC CPO exam 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the final round of the recruitment exam i.e., the Document verification round can check the final results online. The SSC CPO 2019 Result is available on the official website ssc.nic.in.

SSC had released the SSC CPO tier 2 results on December 10, 2021. A total of 4003 candidates had qualified for the final round for SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, and Assistant Sub-inspector in CISF Exam 2019. As per the final result notice of SSC, a total of 2480 male candidates and 246 female candidates provisionally qualified for appointment.

SSC CPO Result 2019 out

After completion of all stages of the recruitment, the merit-cum-preference of posts/force, candidates have been finally selected and allocated for the following posts:

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police Sub-Inspector in Border Security Force (BSF) Sub-Inspector in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Sub-Inspector in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Sub-Inspector in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF) Sub-Inspector in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB

Moreover, the Staff Selection Commission informed that Delhi Police has not yet processed the results against departmental vacancies of Delhi Police. The result will be declared by the Delhi Police only. Detailed marks of all the selected and non-selected candidates shall be uploaded on the official website of SSC from February 4 to 23, 2022.

How to check SSC CPO Result 2019 merit list

Visit the official website - ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the results tab

Go to the SI CAPF tab

Click on the result link

A PDF file will open on your screen

Check your roll number in the merit list

Download and keep the files safe on your computer.

Direct link to check SSC CPO Result 2019