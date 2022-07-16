SSC CPO Result 2020: SSC Releases Result For SI In Delhi Police, Here's Direct Link

SSC SI in Delhi police recruitment: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020. Candidates who took the exam can download the SSC CPO Result now. In order to download the same, they will have to go to the official website. Result highlights that a total of 1552 candidates have been shortlisted in the final selection round.

The result release announcement notice mentions that the detailed marks can be checked on the website of the Commission from July 22, 2022. SSC CPO 2020 Marks Link will be available up to August 12, 2022. The details like category-wise break-up and cut-off details like marks obtained and Date of Birth of the last selected candidates in the PDF link are mentioned below.

Check result highlights here

Result notice reads. "The Staff Selection Commission vide result dated 30.05.2022 had shortlisted 3060 candidates (338 Female and 2722 Male) for appearing in the Document Verification of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020"

Here's a step-by-step guide to download SSC CPO Final Result 2022

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of SSC

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should visit the ‘Result’ Section and then click on ‘CAPF’

Step 3: In the next step, click on ‘click here’ given under ‘SUB-INSPECTOR IN DELHI POLICE AND CAPFs EXAMINATION, 2020: LIST OF CANDIDATES RECOMMENDED FOR APPOINTMENT (IN ROLL NO. ORDER)’

Step 4: Result PDF will be displayed on screen, download the SSC CPO Final Result PDF

Step 5: Check the roll number of the selected candidates

SSC CPO Result 2020: Highlights

After completion of all stages of the recruitment, the merit-cum-preference of posts/force, candidates have been finally selected and allocated for the following posts:

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police Sub-Inspector in Border Security Force (BSF) Sub-Inspector in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Sub-Inspector in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Sub-Inspector in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF) Sub-Inspector in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)