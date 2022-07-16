SSC CPO Result 2020: SSC Releases Result For SI In Delhi Police, Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
SSC SI in Delhi police recruitment: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020. Candidates who took the exam can download the SSC CPO Result now. In order to download the same, they will have to go to the official website. Result highlights that a total of 1552 candidates have been shortlisted in the final selection round.
The result release announcement notice mentions that the detailed marks can be checked on the website of the Commission from July 22, 2022. SSC CPO 2020 Marks Link will be available up to August 12, 2022. The details like category-wise break-up and cut-off details like marks obtained and Date of Birth of the last selected candidates in the PDF link are mentioned below.
Result notice reads. "The Staff Selection Commission vide result dated 30.05.2022 had shortlisted 3060 candidates (338 Female and 2722 Male) for appearing in the Document Verification of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020"
After completion of all stages of the recruitment, the merit-cum-preference of posts/force, candidates have been finally selected and allocated for the following posts:
Official notification reads, "Final result against departmental vacancies will be processed by Delhi Police based on the performance of candidates in Computer Based Examinations after declaration of final result of the said examination by the Commission.” Hence, the result for departmental vacancies of Delhi Police has not been processed by the Commission. Result of departmental vacancies of Delhi Police will be declared by Delhi Police"