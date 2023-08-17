SSC CPO Result 2023: Final Results For SI In Delhi Police, CAPF Exam 2022 Out, Here's Link

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs, 2022 final results. Candidates who appeared for the final rounds of the recruitment can check the results online. The SSC Combined Police Organisation (CPO) final results 2022 are uploaded on the official website- ssc.nic.in.

Direct link to check the list of qualified candidates

SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPF final results 2022

This year, a total of 281 female and 3,995 male candidates have qualified for appointment. SSC has uploaded the category and gender-wise number of candidates selected for each post, along with marks secured by the last shortlisted candidate (cut-off marks). The detailed marks of selected and non-selected candidates will be made available on the website from August 28 to September 9.

“There are some candidates whose candidatures have been kept as provisional but are also included in the Select List. Concerned User Departments may check the eligibility of such candidates thoroughly at the time of nomination,” an official notice reads.

“If a candidate is finally selected and does not receive any correspondence from the Commission or the concerned User Department within a period of 6 months after declaration of result, he/ she must bring this to the notice of the User Department immediately thereafter,” the notice further reads.

