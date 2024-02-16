Advertisement

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially announced the final result for the Constable (Driver) Male in Delhi Police Examination 2022 on December 9, 2023. In a recent update, the detailed marks of both qualified and non-qualified candidates have been made accessible on the Commission's official website (https://ssc.nic.in) on February 15, 2024.

Candidates are encouraged to review their individual marks by logging in with their credentials, namely Username (Registration Number) and Password (Registered Password), on the Commission's website. The relevant information can be accessed by clicking on the Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard. This online facility will be open to candidates from February 15, 2024, to February 29, 2024.

Advertisement

The declaration of the final result and the subsequent release of detailed marks signify a crucial step in the Constable (Driver) Male in Delhi Police Examination 2022 recruitment process. Aspirants are urged to take advantage of the provided timeframe to check and download their marks for future reference.

Candidates can visit the official SSC website (https://ssc.nic.in) for further details and to access their individual marks. The Staff Selection Commission continues its commitment to transparency and efficiency in the examination and recruitment processes, ensuring a fair and accessible experience for all candidates involved.

Advertisement