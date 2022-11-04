SSC Delhi Police Constable Answer Key Out; Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
SSC Delhi Police Constable Answer Key: The tentative answer key for the male constable (driver) in the 2022 Delhi Police Examination has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the SSC Constable (Driver) Male in Delhi Police Examination and visit the official website at ssc.nic.in. This time, the computer-based examination was held by the Commission on October 21 at different centres all over the country. In case candidates have any objections to the answer key, they can raise them by visiting the official website on or before November 7, 2022.
"Representation in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from November 4, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. to November 7, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., on payment of Rs. 100 per question or answer challenged. Representations received after 07/11/2022 (04:00 PM) will not be entertained under any circumstances," per the official notification.