SSC Delhi Police Constable Answer Key Out; Here's Direct Link

SSC Delhi Police Constable Answer Key: The tentative answer key for the male constable (driver) in the 2022 Delhi Police Examination has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the SSC Constable (Driver) Male in Delhi Police Examination and visit the official website at ssc.nic.in. This time, the computer-based examination was held by the Commission on October 21 at different centres all over the country. In case candidates have any objections to the answer key, they can raise them by visiting the official website on or before November 7, 2022.

"Representation in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from November 4, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. to November 7, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., on payment of Rs. 100 per question or answer challenged. Representations received after 07/11/2022 (04:00 PM) will not be entertained under any circumstances," per the official notification.

Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive a total of 2268 vacancies, of which, 1411 vacancies are for the post of Constable (Driver)-Male and 857 for Head Constable (AWO/TPO)-Male/Female in the Delhi Police will be filled.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Answer Key: Here's how to download

Step 1: To download the answer key, candidates are required to visit the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "Uploading of tentative answer key(s) along with candidates’ response sheet(s) for Constable (Driver) Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2022."

Step 3: Automatically, a PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Then, click on the answer key link.

Step 5: Candidates are then required to enter their login credentials.

Step 6: Check and download the answer key.

Step 7: Then, raise objections, if any.

Direct link to download Delhi Police Head Constable answer key 2022 - Click Here

