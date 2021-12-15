SSC Delhi Police Constable Result To Be Out Today, Follow These Steps To Check Scores

Staff Selection Commission will be releasing the SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2020 on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The date has been confirmed by the Commission on November 1, 2021. Earlier the result was scheduled to be on October 31, but the commission postponed the result date to December 15, 2021. The result release was postponed because of unavoidable reasons. Delhi Police Constable result can be checked by all male and female candidates on the official website ssc.nic.in after its release. The steps to check the SSC constable result has been attached below.

Official notification reads, "Candidates of Constable (Executive) – Male & Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2020 may note that the result of the said examination which was scheduled to be declared on 31-10-2021 will now be declared on 15-12-2021 due to unavoidable reasons."

In order to check the result, candidates should be ready with the required credentials like registration number and password. Candidates should also be ready with their hall ticket number to download the marks secured in the exam. Check steps that need to be followed here.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2020: Here's how to check

Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission – ssc.nic.in.

On the Homepage, they should look for latest news section and then click on the link that reads, 'Delhi Police Constable Result, qualified candidates – Click here."

Post being redirected to another window candidates will have to enter the required details

The result of qualified candidates will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download and print it for future references

Candidates must know that it is the Final SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2020. Those who manage to clear this will be eligible to fill more than 5,000 vacancies in the organisation. Paper I was conducted between November 27, 2020 and December 16, 2020. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for being updated about Delhi Police result declaration.