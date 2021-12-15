Last Updated:

SSC Delhi Police Constable Result To Be Out Today, Follow These Steps To Check Scores

SSC Delhi police constable result is scheduled to be released on Dec 15 as per schedule. Earlier it was supposed to be out on Oct 31, which was postponed.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
SSC

Image: Pixabay


Staff Selection Commission will be releasing the SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2020 on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The date has been confirmed by the Commission on November 1, 2021. Earlier the result was scheduled to be on October 31, but the commission postponed the result date to December 15, 2021. The result release was postponed because of unavoidable reasons. Delhi Police Constable result can be checked by all male and female candidates on the official website ssc.nic.in after its release. The steps to check the SSC constable result has been attached below.

Official notification reads, "Candidates of Constable (Executive) – Male & Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2020 may note that the result of the said examination which was scheduled to be declared on 31-10-2021 will now be declared on 15-12-2021 due to unavoidable reasons." 

In order to check the result, candidates should be ready with the required credentials like registration number and password. Candidates should also be ready with their hall ticket number to download the marks secured in the exam. Check steps that need to be followed here.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2020: Here's how to check 

  • Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission – ssc.nic.in.  
  • On the Homepage, they should look for latest news section and then click on the link that reads, 'Delhi Police Constable Result, qualified candidates – Click here." 
  • Post being redirected to another window candidates will have to enter the required details
  • The result of qualified candidates will be displayed on the screen  
  • Candidates should download and print it for future references

Candidates must know that it is the Final SSC Delhi Police Constable Result 2020. Those who manage to clear this will be eligible to fill more than 5,000 vacancies in the organisation. Paper I was conducted between November 27, 2020 and December 16, 2020. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for being updated about Delhi Police result declaration.

READ | Kolkata: SFI, DYFI activists clash with Police over SSC recruitment scam; several detained
READ | SSC CGL 2020 Tier 1 Results out: See step-by-step guide and direct link to check results
READ | SSC CGL Tier 1 final answer key & marks to be out today, here's how to check
READ | SSC CGL Tier 1 marks 2020 released: Check CGLE Tier II, Tier III exam dates
READ | SSC CGL final answer key for Tier I exam out, here's direct link to download
Tags: SSC, Delhi Police, SSC constable
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND