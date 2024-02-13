SSC Delhi Police SI results 2023 out for paper 2, here's direct link to check

Advertisement

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2023 Paper II. Candidates can check the results on the official website, ssc.nic.in. The Paper II examination took place on January 8, 2024. Qualified candidates will proceed to the medical examination, and the schedule will be communicated in due course. To check results and for further updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website and follow the Regional Offices of the Commission.

How to Check SSC Delhi Police SI Result 2023:

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. Click on the results link in the top right corner. Find SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2023 for Paper II links on the new page. Click on the PDF file, and the result will be displayed. Verify the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy for future reference.

Final Answer Keys and marks of qualified/non-qualified candidates will be available on the Commission's website shortly, as per the official notice. For more details, candidates can check the official SSC website.

Direct link to check SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2023 male candidates

Direct link to check SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2023 female candidates

