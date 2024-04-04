Advertisement

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the answer key for the online exam conducted for the Constable Posts. Candidates can access the SSC GD Constable Answer Key on the commission's website. Objections can be raised until April 10. The answer key, along with the response sheet, is available for download.

To download the answer key, candidates can visit the provided link and log in using their application ID and password. Objections against discrepancies in the answer key can be raised with a fee of Rs. 100 per question challenged.

Advertisement

Direct link for SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2024

To calculate their scores, candidates can compare their responses with the official answer key. Each correct answer carries 1 mark, with a deduction of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer. No marks are deducted for unanswered questions.

Advertisement

The Computer Based Examination (CBE) for SSC GD Constable was conducted from February 20 to March 7, 2024. A re-examination was also conducted on March 30 for candidates affected by venue-specific technical issues.

How to raise objections against SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2024

To raise objections against discrepancies in the SSC GD Constable Answer Key, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Advertisement

Navigate to the section related to the answer key or examination updates.

Look for the link to raise objections against the answer key.

Advertisement

Click on the link and log in using your credentials, such as application ID and password.

Review the answer key and identify the questions for which you want to raise objections.

Advertisement

Select the questions and provide a detailed explanation or justification for your objection.

Pay the required fee for each objection raised. The fee is typically Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged.

Advertisement

After submitting the objections, make sure to keep a copy of the acknowledgment or confirmation for future reference.

Wait for the authorities to review your objections and make necessary corrections, if applicable.

Advertisement

Check for any updates or notifications regarding the resolution of objections on the SSC website or through official communication channels.