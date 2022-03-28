Last Updated:

SSC GD Constable Final Answer Key 2021 Released At Ssc.nic.in, Check Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of the SSC GD Constable examination 2021 along with question papers on their website

SSC GD Constable

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key of the SSC GD Constable examination 2021 along with question papers on their official website, ssc.nic.in. The candidates can log in using their roll number and password to download the answer key. The answer key has been released for CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles examination (paper-I), the result of which was announced recently on March 25. The window to download the SSC Constable final answer key will remain open till April 26, 4 pm. 

The Commission in a notification released along with the SSC Constable final answer key said, "In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, it has been decided to upload the Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) on the website of the Commission on 28.03.2022."

Steps to download SSC Constable GD final answer key 2021

  1. Go to ssc.nic.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) alongwith Question Paper(s) of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021’ under the ‘Latest News’ section. 
  3. The notification will open and the candidate must click on the answer key link mentioned at the end. 
  4. Login using required details. 
  5. Download the answer key and take a printout. 
