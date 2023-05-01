SSC GD Constable Result 2022: Individual Marks To Be Released On This Date

Staff Selection Commission has announced the date of releasing the marks of the SSC GD constable exam 2022. Earlier, it was scheduled to be out on April 27. However, it was delayed. As per the latest notice issued by the SSC, the commission will release the marks of the candidates who took the SSC GD constable exam 2022 on May 8.

The delay in the release of SSC GD Constable marks is due to other ongoing exam activities, the commission informed. "Candidates are hereby informed that due to other ongoing examination activities, the above-said facility will now be available on the website of the Commission from 08.05.2023 onwards," the official notice reads.

Candidates who appeared for the constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 will be able to see their scores online on the official website at ssc.nic.in. SSC GD Constable result was announced on April 8, 2023.

SSC released the final answer key on April 17 along with the candidates' response sheet. SSC Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam rifles and sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau examination 2023 was held from January 10, 2023, to February 12, 2023.

How to check SSC GD Constable individual marks online

Visit the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in

Log in using your registration number and password

A link to check your individual marks will be flashing

Click on the link

Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

The SSC GD constable exam is an exam that is held every year by the Staff Selection Commission. It is for the recruitment of eligible personnel in various government departments and ministries of the country. These exams are for recruitment in the paramilitary forces as well.