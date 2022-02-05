SSC GD Constable Result 2022 To Be Out On April 15, Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
SSC GD Constable Result 2022: The staff Selection Commission has not yet released the SSC GD Constable 2021 result. Earlier, it was expected to be released on December 31, 2021, but was delayed. The latest update on the official website informs that the SSC GD Constable Result 2021 will now be released on April 15, 2022. All the registered candidates who took the exam will be able to check the results once released at ssc.nic.in. The steps to check the result and also the result notice has been mentioned below.
The examination was conducted in a computer-based test format from November 16, 2021, to December 15, 2021. The provisional answer keys were released online and the candidates were given the option to raise objections. Only those candidates who will qualify for the SSC GF Constable 2021 written examination will be eligible to appear for the physical efficiency and standard tests. Candidates will have to submit the necessary documents. It must be noted that the SSC GD Constable 2021 Result date shared on the website is only tentative and subject to change.
Staff Selection Commission has released SSC SI in Delhi Police final answer key on February 3, 2022. Candidates who took the exam and have checked the result can now download the final answer key. It can be noted that the final results for Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 (Paper-II) have already been released on January 6, 2022. In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, SSC has uploaded the final answer key. The important dates and steps to download the answer key has been attached below.
Official notice reads, "Staff Selection Commission has declared the result of the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 (Paper-II) on 06.01.2022. 2. In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, it has been decided to upload the Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) on the website of the Commission on 03.02.2022."