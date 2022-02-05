SSC GD Constable Result 2022 To Be Out On April 15, Here's How To Check

SSC GD Constable Result 2022: The staff Selection Commission has not yet released the SSC GD Constable 2021 result. Earlier, it was expected to be released on December 31, 2021, but was delayed. The latest update on the official website informs that the SSC GD Constable Result 2021 will now be released on April 15, 2022. All the registered candidates who took the exam will be able to check the results once released at ssc.nic.in. The steps to check the result and also the result notice has been mentioned below.

The examination was conducted in a computer-based test format from November 16, 2021, to December 15, 2021. The provisional answer keys were released online and the candidates were given the option to raise objections. Only those candidates who will qualify for the SSC GF Constable 2021 written examination will be eligible to appear for the physical efficiency and standard tests. Candidates will have to submit the necessary documents. It must be noted that the SSC GD Constable 2021 Result date shared on the website is only tentative and subject to change.

Here is how to check the status report

Go to SSC website ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on ‘Status Report of Results as of February 04, 2022

Post clicking on it, the status report will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should save and download for future reference

Steps to check results

Go to the official website ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result button and select the exam

Give your roll number and download the mark sheet

SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPF Paper 2 final answer key out

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC SI in Delhi Police final answer key on February 3, 2022. Candidates who took the exam and have checked the result can now download the final answer key. It can be noted that the final results for Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 (Paper-II) have already been released on January 6, 2022. In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, SSC has uploaded the final answer key. The important dates and steps to download the answer key has been attached below.