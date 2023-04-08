SSC GD Constable Result Declared; Here's How To Check Result

Staff Selection Commission has released the result for the post of GD Constable today, April 8, 2023, on its official website SSC.nic.in. The candidates who appeared in the exam for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam rifles and sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau examination 2023 from January 10 2023 to February 12, 2023.

The official notice read “Representations received from the candidates about the answer keys have been modified wherever necessary before preparing the final answer keys. The final answer keys have been used for evaluation. The final answer keys will be uploaded on the website of the commission from 17.04.2023 to 08.05.2023”, the scorecard will be available from April 27, 2023, on the official website.

About the Staff selection commission (SSC) GD constable examination

The staff selection commission (SSC) GD constable exam is an exam which is held every year by the staff selection commission. It is for the recruitment of eligible personnel in various government departments and ministries of the country. These exams are for recruitment in the paramilitary forces as well.

These candidates appear in this exam to get recruitment for the positions of Constables (GD) in BSF, CAPF, SSB, SSF, CISF and the Assam Rifles. It is a national-level exam and candidates from all over the country appear in the exam. The candidates who qualify for the written test will further go for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). The results for all the tests are declared separately. The candidates have to clear the written tests, Physical efficiency tests and physical standard tests to finally get selected and go for the training of their choice of services.

SSC Constable result: How to download

First, the candidates have to visit the official website -ssc.nic.in. Then go to the result tab and select GD constable, then click on “Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF’s ), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in NCB, examination 2023:list of candidates qualified for appearing in PET/PST”. The result will be declared on screens. Download the result and keep the copy for future use. Link to download results: https://ssc.nic.in/