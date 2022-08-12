SSC GD Constable Results Out; Here's Direct Link To Check Merit List

SSC GD constable Results: The result for Constable (GD) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles 2021 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission on August 12. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results by visiting the official website at ssc.nic.in. The results of the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles Examination were already declared on March 25, 2022. Now, the commission has finally published the SSC GD Constable PET/PST Result today, August 12, 2022

All those candidates whose names are there on the list will now be eligible to appear in the Detailed Medical Examination. The candidates who successfully pass the DME will be qualified for the SSC GD Constable post. This time, a total of 92877 candidates have been selected for the medical examination, and as many as 96629 candidates have failed to clear the medical examination.

SSC GD constable results: Here's how to check the SSC GD Constable Result 2022

Step 1: Candidates must go to the website ssc.nic.in to check the SSC GD Constable Result 2022.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the result link for Constable GD.

Step 3: Automatically, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Look up your roll number and save the results.

Here's direct link to check SSC GD Constable Results - CLICK HERE

Shortlisted candidates must take note that the venue, date, and time of the DME will be announced by the commission sometime soon on the official site. The call letter and admit card will also be released soon. Meanwhile, it is strongly advised that candidates keep visiting the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative