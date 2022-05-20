SSC JE Final Result 2020 Declared; See How To Download, Direct Link Here

SSC JE Final Result 2022: The SSC JE Final Result 2020 has been declared by the Staff Selection Commission on May 20, 2022. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by visiting the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. SSC JE exam was held for the recruitment of eligible candidates for the post of Junior Engineers for different branches such as Civil, Mechanical, and Electricalamong others.



Notably, the Commission had released the result of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020 (Paper-II) on February 25, 2022. According to the official information, a total of 1294 candidates in Paper -2 were qualified in Civil Engineering and 571 candidates were qualified in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering for appearing in Document Verification. Candidates were qualified on the basis of the cut-off fixed by the Commission. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps to download the SSC JE Final Result 2020 and also provided the direct link to check the result.

SSC JE Final Result | Here's how to check the SSC JE Final Result 2020

Step 1: To check the SSC JE Final Result 202, first open the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, candidates need to click on the Result link.

Step 3: Candidates can also click on the direct link provided here to check SSC JE Final Result 2022 - CLICK HERE

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open where candidates will have to click on the JE link.

Step 4: Now, tap on the SSC JE Final Result 2020 link available on the newly opened page.

Step 5: Candidates must then check the PDF file for their roll number and name.

Step 6: It is advised that candidates must download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NOTE: Regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative